Brokers Issue Forecasts for eBay Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

