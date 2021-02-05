Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Target Price at $13.86

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other USA Compression Partners news, CEO Jack H. Brier bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

