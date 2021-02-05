Brokerages Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

