Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $70,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $87,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.24. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

