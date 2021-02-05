Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $229.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.43 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $188.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $59.14 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

