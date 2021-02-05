Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Agenus also posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.
AGEN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $988.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.86.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
