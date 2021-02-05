Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Agenus also posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Agenus by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 60.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

AGEN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $988.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.