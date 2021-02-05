Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.82. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.