Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.61 Million

Analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report sales of $244.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.46 million and the lowest is $241.48 million. Ferro posted sales of $245.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $941.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -235.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 57.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after acquiring an additional 456,773 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferro by 47.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 500,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,138 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

