Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Shares of Bristow Group stock remained flat at $$27.21 during trading on Friday. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $808.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $2,099,207.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 802,279 shares of company stock worth $18,251,513. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

