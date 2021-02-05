Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $67.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

