BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BrightView stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

