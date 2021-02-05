Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.27. 687,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 759,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.