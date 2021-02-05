Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BRID opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.01. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
