Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BRID opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.01. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

