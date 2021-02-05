Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SSD opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37.
SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.