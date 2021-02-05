Braskem (NYSE:BAK) & Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Strattner Financial Group alerts:

0.5% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Braskem $12.72 billion 0.34 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -6.40

Strattner Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braskem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Strattner Financial Group and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Braskem -20.56% -962.43% -13.59%

Risk & Volatility

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braskem beats Strattner Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The company also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattner Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattner Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.