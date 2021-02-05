Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,595. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.