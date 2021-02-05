Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.42 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.
Shares of BDN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,595. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.
In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.
