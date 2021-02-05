BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $27.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Shares of BP opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BP by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

