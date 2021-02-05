Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $58.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -261.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $62,079.84. Insiders have sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

