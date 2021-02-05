Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,578 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.02 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

