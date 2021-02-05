Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BRRDF opened at $14.17 on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

