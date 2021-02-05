Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Sells $3,310,001.09 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

