BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

