BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $64,440,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $42,865,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.46 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

