BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $232,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 43,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.