BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $216,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after acquiring an additional 315,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.