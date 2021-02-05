BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.92. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.