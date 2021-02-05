BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $329,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

