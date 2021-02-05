BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

