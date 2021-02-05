BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.12 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

