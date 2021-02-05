BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.02 ($56.50).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €42.49 ($49.98) on Friday. BNP Paribas SA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.37 and its 200-day moving average is €38.17.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

