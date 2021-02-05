BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

