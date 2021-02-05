BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlueScope Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

