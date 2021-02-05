Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Up 6.9%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 465,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 263,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.