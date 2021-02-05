Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 17.9% in January

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 119,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock valued at $220,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

