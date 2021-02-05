Blencowe Resources plc (BRES.L) (LON:BRES) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Blencowe Resources plc (BRES.L) (LON:BRES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.38. Blencowe Resources plc (BRES.L) shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 85,111 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.21.

Blencowe Resources plc (BRES.L) Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources plc intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017. Blencowe Resources plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Rugby, the United Kingdom.

