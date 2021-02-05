BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $17.49.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
