BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC) Shares Gap Up to $1,652.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,652.00, but opened at $1,712.00. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) shares last traded at $1,677.94, with a volume of 60,136 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,670.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,410.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £817.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.87.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (BRSC.L) (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

