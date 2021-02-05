BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MYF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

