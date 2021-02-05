BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE MVT opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

