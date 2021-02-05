BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MHN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

