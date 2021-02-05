BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
MHN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.35.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
