BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 26th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.