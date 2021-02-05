BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 26th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.