BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $732.45. The company had a trading volume of 636,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $723.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,940 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

