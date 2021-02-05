BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,948,809 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $732.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $724.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.48. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.