BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,948,809. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $732.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $724.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

