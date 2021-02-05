BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total value of $1,305,437.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $732.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $724.40 and a 200-day moving average of $642.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

