BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $145.00 at KeyCorp

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $142.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $145.13.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after purchasing an additional 288,251 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after purchasing an additional 152,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 244,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 64,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

