Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 40 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,187,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after buying an additional 174,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $710.32 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $725.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $731.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

