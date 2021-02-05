Black Swift Group LLC Invests $84,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

