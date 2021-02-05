Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $71,947.54 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018092 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 179% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,660,930 coins and its circulating supply is 9,660,926 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

