Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $6.97 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $53,546.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $6.97 or 0.00018861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,919 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

