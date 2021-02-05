Bitcoin Gold 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.31 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.86 or 0.00029180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $190.17 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00243323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00098968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

